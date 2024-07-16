Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Lowered to $170.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $340.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s FY2025 earnings at $8.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $131.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.69.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $154.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.44. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $174.26. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.75.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 13.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP David Randolph King sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $2,878,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,539,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Randolph King sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $2,878,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,539,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $6,370,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,959,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,862 shares of company stock valued at $11,913,039. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

