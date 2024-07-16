Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Lowered to $262.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $280.00 to $262.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Workday from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $281.44.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $232.47 on Friday. Workday has a 12 month low of $202.01 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Workday will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $17,525,885.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,059,998.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 468,672 shares of company stock valued at $103,096,914. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,772,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,029,244,000 after buying an additional 324,540 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $1,491,149,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,998,000 after buying an additional 301,463 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 12.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,542,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,382,000 after buying an additional 281,207 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,511,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,338,000 after buying an additional 75,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

