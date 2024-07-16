Wrapped Everscale Price Hits $0.0546 on Exchanges (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $22.20 million and approximately $19,507.81 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0546 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 406,807,567 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 406,807,566.77446977. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05353147 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $14,510.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

