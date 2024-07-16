Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,217,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,863 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of Xcel Energy worth $65,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.93. 2,377,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,588,527. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $65.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.62. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.37.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

