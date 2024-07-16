Yat Tung Lam Sells 10,000 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,117,777 shares in the company, valued at $95,466,331.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $282,100.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00.

Shares of CRDO stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.09. 3,569,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,760. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $33.87. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.83 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.30.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $60.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,063,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,301 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,375,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 45,396 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,224,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,713,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,302,000 after purchasing an additional 413,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,631,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 53,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

