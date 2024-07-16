ZClassic Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $422.35 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. ZClassic has a market cap of $472,184.90 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0508 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00043061 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00043002 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00018322 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000308 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.