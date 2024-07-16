ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.0513 on Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0513 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $476,258.49 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00042120 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00044379 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00018311 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000306 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

