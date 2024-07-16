Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $197.33 and last traded at $199.40. 869,912 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,228,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho cut Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zscaler from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.21.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of -397.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 36.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 193.1% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Zscaler by 22.1% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.