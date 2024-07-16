Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Sells $100,800.00 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 11,200 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tien Tzuo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Tien Tzuo sold 81,731 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $739,665.55.

On Monday, July 8th, Tien Tzuo sold 114,825 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,039,166.25.

On Monday, July 1st, Tien Tzuo sold 70,833 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $689,205.09.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Tien Tzuo sold 239,198 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $2,258,029.12.

Zuora Stock Performance

ZUO stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,285,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,045. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.72. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $109.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.80 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. On average, analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zuora by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,742,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,715,000 after purchasing an additional 822,085 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zuora by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Zuora by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zuora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zuora by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 670,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 41,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

