13,911 Shares in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Purchased by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Wipro by 25.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,908,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,238,000 after buying an additional 390,947 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wipro by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,472,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,368,000 after purchasing an additional 553,433 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Wipro by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wipro by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Wipro by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 42,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WIT remained flat at $6.69 during trading on Wednesday. 2,173,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,972. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WIT. Nomura initiated coverage on Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WIT

Wipro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.