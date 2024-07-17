15,577 Shares in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,577 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,772,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,438 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,645,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,120 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,452,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,114,000 after purchasing an additional 718,465 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,632,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,787,000 after purchasing an additional 429,179 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Plains GP by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,232,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 391,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $19.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Plains GP from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Plains GP from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

