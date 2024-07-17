2176423 Ontario Ltd. Sells 193,900 Shares of Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 193,900 shares of Lavras Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.08, for a total transaction of C$402,420.06.

Lavras Gold Trading Up 4.7 %

CVE:LGC opened at C$2.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.40. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.21 and a 12 month high of C$2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.40 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Lavras Gold

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

