2,889 Shares in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Purchased by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,981,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 83.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 42.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after purchasing an additional 43,020 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACLS

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.37. 463,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,286. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.77 and a fifty-two week high of $201.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.60.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.55 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.