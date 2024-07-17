3,657 Shares in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,657 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 17.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 8.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 46,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on THO. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, THOR Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

THOR Industries Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:THO traded down $3.14 on Wednesday, hitting $100.65. 275,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,096. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $129.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.24. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.71.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.24. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

THOR Industries Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

