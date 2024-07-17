75,480 Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 75,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

GBTC stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.33. 3,283,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,087,421. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $65.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.85.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

