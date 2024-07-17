90,005 Shares in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 90,005 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.34. 1,777,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,460,578. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.65.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

