AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.
Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on VLVLY
AB Volvo (publ) Price Performance
AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.
AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile
AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AB Volvo (publ)
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.