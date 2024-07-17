AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VLVLY

AB Volvo (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average is $26.18. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.