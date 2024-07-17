ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 196,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $8,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 78,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 45,442 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in ABM Industries by 203.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 25,453 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $795,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 289,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after buying an additional 44,953 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 21,220 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $567,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $567,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $2,066,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,443.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,657 shares of company stock worth $3,960,504 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE ABM traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $53.76. 511,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,915. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average of $44.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $54.03.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

