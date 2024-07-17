abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Short Interest Update

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the June 15th total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

FCO traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 64,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,875. abrdn Global Income Fund has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $6.63.

abrdn Global Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.77%.

About abrdn Global Income Fund

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

