Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Short Interest Update

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the June 15th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 726.0 days.
Acciona Price Performance
Acciona stock opened at $119.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.75. Acciona has a 1 year low of $107.05 and a 1 year high of $164.12.
About Acciona
