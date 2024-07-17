ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.63

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.14, with a volume of 315287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ACVA shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.18.

ACV Auctions Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 15.28% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $145.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.14 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 46,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $830,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 335,672 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 8,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $150,362.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 46,126 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $830,268.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 335,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 679,369 shares of company stock valued at $12,178,292. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

