Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $124.30

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $124.30 and last traded at $122.82, with a volume of 16827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADUS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut shares of Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

In related news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,500.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at $752,000. Dean Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $652,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,753,000 after buying an additional 38,876 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,667,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

