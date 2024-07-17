Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $210.00 at TD Cowen

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMD. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.47.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $177.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,133,989,000 after buying an additional 2,349,288 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,368,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,181,849,000 after purchasing an additional 600,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,079,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,392 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,963,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,997 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,426,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

