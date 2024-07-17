Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New $114,000 Investment in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Advisors Preferred LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,000.

SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF stock traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570. The stock has a market cap of $106.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.27. SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $110.63 and a 12 month high of $155.93.

The SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (XITK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Innovative Technology index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed technology and electronic media companies deemed innovative or disruptive by FactSet. XITK was launched on Jan 13, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

