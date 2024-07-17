Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases New Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in ModivCare by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 17,137 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares in the last quarter.

ModivCare Price Performance

Shares of ModivCare stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.46. 127,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,219. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. ModivCare Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $54.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.27). ModivCare had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a positive return on equity of 34.93%. The business had revenue of $684.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th.

ModivCare Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

