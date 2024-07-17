Advisors Preferred LLC Takes Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 931.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ICVT traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.58. 74,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.23. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1563 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

