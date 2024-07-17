Affirm Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 76,153 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 48% compared to the typical volume of 51,567 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.66.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $277,259.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,591.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Affirm by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of Affirm by 94.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Affirm by 80.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

AFRM stock opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a current ratio of 12.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 3.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.47. Affirm has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $52.48.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.99 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

