Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Position Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,312 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $22,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 632,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,752,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,224,538 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $782,855,000 after buying an additional 278,647 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.22.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.57. The stock had a trading volume of 807,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,611. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.45, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $77.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

