Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $29,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:APD traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $271.17. 310,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,428. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.29. The firm has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.