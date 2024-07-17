Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 124.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,119 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.07% of Air Transport Services Group worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 242,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 18,342 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,041,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.84. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $24.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

