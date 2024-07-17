Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Holdings Raised by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $15,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.44.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,756.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at $6,971,908.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 539,707 shares of company stock valued at $80,245,461. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,853,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,770. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $95.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.24 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

