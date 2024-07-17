Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,131,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the June 15th total of 2,653,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 179.9 days.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Stock Performance

Aker Carbon Capture ASA stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Company Profile

Featured Stories

Aker Carbon Capture ASA provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage in Norway and internationally. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

