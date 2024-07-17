Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,131,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the June 15th total of 2,653,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 179.9 days.
Aker Carbon Capture ASA Stock Performance
Aker Carbon Capture ASA stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77.
Aker Carbon Capture ASA Company Profile
