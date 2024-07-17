Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 253.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,012,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,356,000 after buying an additional 326,308 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,294,000 after buying an additional 2,053,028 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 451,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after buying an additional 268,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Akero Therapeutics

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 7,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $178,720.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,359.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 7,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $178,720.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,553 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,359.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $63,958.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,988.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,635 shares of company stock valued at $690,816 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.65. 178,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,891. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 30.12 and a quick ratio of 30.12. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $53.77.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.90). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

