Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.400-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Alaska Air Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.500-4.500 EPS.
Alaska Air Group Stock Performance
NYSE ALK traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,458,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,173. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.86. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $54.66. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALK
Alaska Air Group Company Profile
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alaska Air Group
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.