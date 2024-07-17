Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.400-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Alaska Air Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.500-4.500 EPS.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

NYSE ALK traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,458,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,173. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.86. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $54.66. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile



Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

