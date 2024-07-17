Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Alcoa Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of AA traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.81. 7,633,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,867,641. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

