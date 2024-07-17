Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stake Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,399 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $30,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Align Technology by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 4,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.50.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.03. The company had a trading volume of 308,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,487. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.09.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.