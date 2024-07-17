Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Short Interest Up 16.8% in June

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the June 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Aligos Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 17.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 657,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 98,628 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,905 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $861,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,889,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,538,000. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics Price Performance

Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 144.16% and a negative net margin of 783.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

