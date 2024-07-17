Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Short Interest Update

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the June 15th total of 4,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Institutional Trading of Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

LNT stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,190. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $56.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

