Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.71). The company had revenue of C$143.58 million for the quarter.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
