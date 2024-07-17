Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Short Interest Update

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the June 15th total of 101,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Alpha Services and Stock Performance

ALBKY stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Alpha Services and has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41.

Get Alpha Services and alerts:

Alpha Services and Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Greece and internationally. The company provides various deposit products, including savings, current, time deposits, and other deposit products; mortgage, consumer, corporate, and business loans, as well as leasing products, factoring services, letters of guarantee, etc.; and insurance and bancassurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.