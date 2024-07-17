Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Gap Down to $8.10

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.10, but opened at $7.75. Altimmune shares last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 388,572 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALT. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Altimmune from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, June 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altimmune presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.13.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 22,645.37%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 1,150.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

