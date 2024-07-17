Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Down 3.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $220.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as low as $185.99 and last traded at $186.89. 16,170,706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 42,242,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.02.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.82.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,113,490 shares of company stock worth $1,222,340,738. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its position in Amazon.com by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.