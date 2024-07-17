Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the June 15th total of 7,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Ambow Education Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMBO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,277. Ambow Education has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter.

About Ambow Education

Ambow Education Holding Ltd., a technology-driven educational company, provides hybrid online and offline learning, and content development in the higher education and workforce training industries in the United States. The company operates HybriU platform, a hybrid education delivery and content development platform.

