Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Short Interest Update

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the June 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 793,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOX. Citigroup cut their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $82.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $74.41 and a 52-week high of $97.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

