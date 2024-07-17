American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the airline’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock’s current price.

AAL has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAL

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,888,859 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,010,566,000 after purchasing an additional 667,660 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,675,358 shares of the airline’s stock worth $174,159,000 after buying an additional 2,001,247 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,600 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,496,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,153,431 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,593,000 after buying an additional 82,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 7,871.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,762,081 shares of the airline’s stock worth $24,211,000 after buying an additional 1,739,977 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.