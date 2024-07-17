American Financial Group Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

American Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 348.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 31.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $51,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:HESM traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $38.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.78. Hess Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $27.57 and a 1-year high of $38.62.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $355.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.98 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 10.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6516 per share. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

