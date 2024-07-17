American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Shares Down 8.3%

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.34 and last traded at $29.72. 835,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 957,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMSC. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

American Superconductor Trading Down 10.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -75.05 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.75 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. On average, research analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $693,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 316,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,828.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 37,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $806,108.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,122,845.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $693,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 316,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,828.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,724 shares of company stock worth $2,234,333 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $2,704,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in American Superconductor by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,661,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,954,000 after buying an additional 433,018 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $21,870,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Further Reading

