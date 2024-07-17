Analysts Set Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Target Price at C$12.67

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.67.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cineplex

Cineplex Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CGX stock opened at C$8.69 on Friday. Cineplex has a 1-year low of C$7.10 and a 1-year high of C$9.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$553.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.79.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.41). The company had revenue of C$294.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cineplex will post 0.4906231 EPS for the current year.

Cineplex Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.