Analysts Set Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) PT at $115.58

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.58.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV opened at $97.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.20 and a 200-day moving average of $94.67. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

