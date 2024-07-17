Analysts Set QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Target Price at $192.96

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,552,835. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $209.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The stock has a market cap of $233.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

